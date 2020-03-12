JUNEAU — Juneau Common Council members agreed Tuesday on special assessments for the properties within the South Main Street project area.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said the assessments will affect seven properties in that area. The amount of the assessments will be determined after it has been bid out.
The $650,000 street project will be paid in part with $250,000 in leftover CDBG money from a dormant internal city revolving-loan fund. The balance will be covered with the money remaining from recently closed Tax Incremental Financing Districts No. 2 and 3.
The sidewalks included in the South Main Street project run from the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran parsonage to Cross Street on the west side of the street. Those areas are not part of the Community Development Block Grant funding so they’ll be assessed to the abutting property owners.
The South Main Street project also includes the installation of street lights, which cost $25,349.50, but the money is not coming from city coffers, but from the CDBG funding.
Council members decided in February to reconstruct a stretch of South Main Street this summer without needing to borrow any money for the work.
The project is South Main Street runs from Cross Street to Kindt Street, which is basically a reconstruction of of the rural-type road into an urban-style road with curb and gutter, concrete driveway aprons, concrete sidewalks, asphalt street pavement and storm sewer.
To be eligible for the grant funding, the City of Juneau had have to several laws on its books that complement federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines. Among the resolutions Juneau Common Council members adopted recently was a measure that prohibits use of excessive force and the barring of entrances and exits to non-violent, civil rights demonstrations and Wisconsin Residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance for CDBG programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.