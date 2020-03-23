Emanuele Marasco’s time as a Watertown High School student is ending differently and sooner than anticipated.
Marasco, who goes by Emmy, returned to his native Italy on Saturday after AFS-USA International ended its foreign exchange programs early due to the COVID-19 pandemic and started safely returning thousands of students worldwide to their home countries.
Marasco, a high school junior, admitted the last few days have been stressful as his flight got pushed back a day and travel plans weren’t released well in advance.
His time in Watertown, for now, is over but he headed home with a sense of gratitude, having fulfilled a lifelong dream of living in the United States.
“I am really lucky and feel like the people in Watertown are really nice,” he said. “They are open to exchange students and I had no problem fitting in. I feel like I was lucky with my placement. Grateful I got to be at Watertown High and take part in extracurriculars like a musical, swim team, show choir and track and field. These are all things I would have never done in Italy. I had the possibilities to do this because of Watertown, that’s why I am very grateful.”
Marasco departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Saturday morning, stopping in Newark, N.J., and Frankfurt, Germany, before landing in Rome, Italy, on Sunday where his mom was waiting before a 2-hour drive south to their home in Naples.
“I’m talking to my family daily,” Marasco said. “It’s been really something unexpected for all of us. The whole thing generated really quickly and unexpectedly. It was weird to see my family all of the sudden not going out anymore.
“It was pretty scary. I started being anxious about the whole situation when it started in China. In February, we had some cases in the U.S. and I was scared that number could increase.”
Italy has the world’s second-most coronavirus cases with just shy of 55,000 as of Sunday afternoon, close to double the United States’ mark, and has been on lockdown for nearly all of March.
“To see it face to face is going to be a real shocker for him,” said host mom, Kelley Piasecki. “We are behind here in the United States compared to what Italy is going through. It’s going to be a real eye opener for him. He’s probably scared of what he is going to see. A lot of fear and sadness to leave the friends he has made. There’s sadness also in the rules with him not seeing too many people at one time. That’s hard on him.
“Everything is changing by the hour, the rules and regulations with the CDC. It’s very difficult to watch him experience all this. This is supposed to be the happiest moment of his life. His oldest two brothers were also exchange students. This was his American dream. This isn’t ending the way any of us wanted this too.”
Marasco plans to return to Watertown as soon as this summer if conditions allow, providing an opportunity to experience Wisconsin’s warmer weather and say proper goodbyes.
“There are many people here I would consider my friends and second family,” he said. “There’s been people I’ve been close with since day one. They are always by my side no matter what. No matter what is going to happen they were here. I really appreciate that.”
