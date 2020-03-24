Netwurx and TDS are working together in order to increase bandwidth to its rural broadband network in Southeast Wisconsin in a proactive manner to address the expected high usage increase by customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Netwurx reached out to TDS a few weeks back when the news broke to request TDS put this existing project on a fast track for completion.
Both Netwurx and TDS are participating in the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge for the next 60 days not to terminate service to any residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses and residential customers are asked to contact their specific provider to inquire if they fall under these circumstances.
