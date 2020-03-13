JUNEAU — Clearview, Dodge County health facilities in Juneau, is restricting visitors to only medically necessary staff and consultants, according to Lori Kurutz, interim administrator/executive director.
The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in restricting visitors.
It will be reviewed as additional information becomes available from the CDC.
Clearview will be working with families for alternate communication methods, Kurutz said.
For updates, visitors can check the Dodge County website, Clearview’s homepage, and Facebook for updates regarding recommendations from the Department of Health Services, public health and the CDC.
Clearview administration, director of nursing, and assistant director of nursing/infection preventionist will wok with the Dodge County Public Health Department.
