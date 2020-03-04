It will not be long until Watertown has a new park welcoming citizens and guests to the downtown area.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission Monday unanimously approved renderings for Sharp Corner Park, 905 E. Main St., which will replace the Marathon Gas station that previously occupied the space.
The commission also unanimously approved the name Sharp Corner Park based on the history of the area and its proximity to the historic “Sharp Corner” building. This project would be the city’s first major project of the road reconstruction season and the hope is to have the park completed by August, according to Mayor Emily McFarland.
The renderings were presented to the commission by Olivia Stramara, a Watertown resident and a University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying landscape architecture, who created the renderings as part of her capstone project. According to Stramara, the park would have three main components: a food cart/truck area, a lawn or greenspace area and an interactive art piece area. Other amenities include seating areas and benches as well as a pergola.
Stramara said the park will act as a gathering place for the area and hopefully help bring some foot traffic to the downtown area.
“(The park) is for people to enjoy. That’s the biggest, most important thing,” Stramara said.
The park would also realign College Avenue from its current location by the Sharp Corner building to the middle of the park’s two lawn areas (roughly where the Marathon Gas building once stood). This is intended to make one of the more dangerous intersections in the city safer.
“The intersection was one of the iffiest intersections in the city,” McFarland said. “This will improve safety, the underground infrastructure and the aesthetic of the downtown.”
The most popular piece in the park that was discussed was the interactive art piece. The proposed art would be large, 3-foot-tall three-dimensional letters spelling out “Sharp Corner” where park guests can take pictures either on or near the letters. Stramara explained the piece would allow for more interaction for the younger population with a photo opportunity and tying in a social media-type activity, but also as an entrance into the historic downtown.
“We wanted to ensure a balance of history with new ideas and trends,” Stramara said.
Although there were some safety concerns expressed over the letters, McFarland explained she had requested Stramara downsize the letters from their original 6-foot height to 3, making it safer for children to climb on and the commission agreed this height would alleviate these concerns.
The commission also agreed the park needed to help welcome citizens to the downtown. The commission gave a couple of ideas on how to tie in the entrance of downtown before settling with the idea of using one of the park signs to signify “Welcome to downtown.”
According to Mayor McFarland, the park project can be completed at a relatively low cost thanks to money saved up in a city park fund, which is money garnered from developer’s fees. There are also a still hoops to jump through for the project to be ultimately completed, as the city needs to complete its purchase of the land from Jefferson County following reports from the Department of Natural Resources Phase 2 testing, which should be completed soon.
McFarland expressed her joy over the project and helping the area surrounding the proposed park.
“As a resident of this city, this is likely going to be one of the most impact things we will have done as a city and me as mayor,” McFarland said. “This area needed help for a while, so for me as a citizen and mayor it’s a very special project for the city.”
Audience members in attendance expressed concerns over graffiti in the area, which had plagued the Sharp Corner building in the past, and some worry the property could be damaged, but McFarland said the pieces of the park, including the interactive letters, would be bolted into the ground and other security precautions would be taken. Overall, citizens seemed excited about the project.
“I’m glad everyone is sitting down, because I really like it,” said Watertown resident John Kaliebe. “I think it’s good for Watertown.”
For Stramara, the renderings are more than just a project.
“It has been amazing. They’ve been willing to hear my ideas, work with me with what they’re looking for and how to make the space for residents and visitors. I feel very honored and a big thank you to everyone,” Stramara said. “I was excited to take everything I learned from my schooling and bring it to Wisconsin and my hometown and implement it into real life for people to enjoy for the next 50 years, which is amazing.”
The next step for the park would be to go before the Plan Commission within the next few weeks. The Marathon Gas station building was torn down Tuesday.
