JOHNSON CREEK — Four candidates are seeking three trustee positions on the Johnson Creek Village Board in April, with three — Joseph Yaeger IV, David Rousayne and Rooney Freimund as incumbents and Dee Biznatch Goldade a newcomer.
Each of the four responded to Daily Times inquiries about their backgrounds, experience and other information on their candidacies. They were also invited to submit an up-to-200-word statement of candidacy.
Biznatch Goldade, 38, of 510 Union St., Johnson Creek, is married with a 14-year-old son. Her educational background includes her graduation from the Madison Media Institute broadcasting school. She also participated in general studies, “while trying to figure out what I want to do with my life,” she said. Biznatch Goldade has worked in radio for 21 years and, prior to that, was in the service industry. She has no previous political experience and is a member of the Lions Club.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m running because I can! I keep telling people to get involved if they want to make a difference, so I figured I should put my money where my mouth is and get involved myself! I absolutely love living in Johnson Creek and am at the point in my life where I am able to be of service to my community. A huge part of my job is doing work for various charities, including NAMI, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (because that’s where the radio station is based), local veterans organizations and LGBTQ youth outreach. Giving back is my absolute favorite part of my job and with these experiences I’m eager to help usher Johnson Creek into the future as one of a handful of female village trustees!”
Freimund, 50, of 224 Steeple Court, Johnson Creek, is married to Shaina Freimund and the couple has three children, Kaiyli Thompson, 17, Kace Freimund, 11 and Grant Freimund, 8. His educational background includes a masters of business administration in healthcare management and bachelor of science in nursing. He is licensed by the State of Wisconsin as a registered nurse, and is board certified in health care management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). He is a graduate of Palmyra-Eagle High School’s class of 1988. His work experience includes working in nursing administration as the chief of peri-operative and emergent nursing services at Veterans Hospital in Madison. He is also a former US Navy Hospital Corpsman and a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Storm; Surgical Technician/RN, Scripps Health, San Diego, California; nurse supervisor and director, and he has been chief nurse executive at Aurora Health Care in Marinette.
Freimund’s said his political experience includes being a village trustee in Johnson Creek since July 22, 2019. He described the position as being non-partisan and at-large. He represents the entire village, rather than a district. He also serves on several committees, with the tourism and promotion, and joint recreation committee being most active, according to Freimund. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Experimental Aircraft Association and Society of Aviation and Flight Educator. His past memberships include the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Executives, Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I have served as a trustee for the last eight months and I wish to continue. I truly believe in the direction of the current village board and we believe in continual support of our village services such as fire/EMS, joint rec, library, police, public works, and tourism, promotion and economic development. I am extremely proud of the services that our village offers with the exciting growth of our Village Library and the completion of our wastewater treatment as just two great examples.
As a board member, I have actively participated in the 2020 Budgeting process and the strategic/operational planning for the village. I am very excited to support the major capital improvement projects identified on our strategic plan that the village will soon undergo without raising our taxes!
Fiscal responsibility, data-driven decisions and doing-the-right-thing are my key principles. I am 100% vested in the future success of Johnson Creek and that of our residents and businesses. I wish to continue to represent you while influencing Johnson Creek’s promising future!”
Rousayne, 65, of 220 Steeple Court, Johnson Creek, is married with three children and 10 grandchildren. He currently works at Bock Water Heaters as director of product support. His political experience includes his service on the village board for more than three years. He has also served on the personnel and finance, protection and welfare, and tourism and promotions committees.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“The sole responsibility of a village board trustee is to work for the residents of Johnson Creek to maintain our community with a solid and safe infrastructure, while at the same time, doing this in a fiscally responsible way. I’m a believer that spending money without knowing how you will pay for it is a formula for failure. During my three-plus years serving with the current board, I am proud to say we have accomplished many things, all without raising our tax rate for the past five years. We have worked to increase emergency services compensation, increased staff in front line positions and have been committed to providing full and part time staff to maintain our parks and public areas. We have worked to develop a comprehensive strategic plan. This has been essential for us to look into the future, plan and be ready and able to fund large dollar projects without having to raise the tax rate. We have upgraded our wastewater treatment plant, new ambulance, new police cruiser, just to mention a few, and all this and much more has been completed all without raising our tax rate. As a resident and homeowner in Johnson Creek, I feel it is important for the village to continue in the same positive direction. To do this, we need informed decision makers as village board trustees. Let’s keep the strong positive momentum of our village moving forward.”
Yaeger, 30, of 1000 Marie Lane, Johnson Creek, is married with a 2-year-old son and 4-month-old daughter. His educational background includes his receiving his masters of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is a licensed certified public accountant. His work experience includes his current employment at Wis-Pak in Watertown as a controller. Previously, he worked at Grant Thornton in audit practice. If re-elected, it would be his third term as a trustee. He is not a member of any civic organizations.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“With children growing up in the community, I wanted vested interest in their future. I’m also emphatic in nature and believe that I have/can still continue to add value to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.