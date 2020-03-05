Oconomowoc to build new baseball stadium

OCONOMOWOC —Oconomowoc will have a new baseball stadium following a decision Tuesday night.
According to The (Waukesha) Freeman, the Oconomowoc Common Council unanimously approved the proposed Blue Ribbon Baseball Club entertainment stadium, planned for 21 acres near the Interstate 94 on-ramp and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the structure would be a 2,500-seat baseball stadium with a 43,000-square-foot indoor health and wellness training center.
During the meeting there were also five amendments to the conditional-use permit, most notably the hours of operation for athletic events at the stadium will run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; while nonathletic events will be restricted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., nonathletic events must obtain a permit from the Common Council if they plan to exceed more than 1,500 people in attendance and/or need additional acoustic equipment and removal of the time restriction on the selling of alcohol beverages, The Freeman reported.
According to The Freeman, the initial ordinance stopped alcohol sales after the seventh inning and the vote was split amongst council members with Mayor David Nold voting in favor of removing restrictions to break the tie.
