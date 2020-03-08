LOMIRA — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a 3-year-old child’s death in Lomira.
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a 911 call about a deceased child at 723 Railroad St. in Lomira around 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lomira Police Department and the county medical examiner responded to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation.
The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is jointly conducting the death investigation.
According to a press release issued early Saturday morning, no more information was available and it was an active and ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.