JUNEAU — The Silver Alert for a missing Mayville man has been cancelled after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation following the discovery of a body on private property in the Village of Kekoskee near the City of Mayville.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his office was called at 6:47 p.m. Monday for a report of a body near N7548 State Highway 67 in the Village of Kekoskee. Deputies responded to the scene and located a deceased male lying in a field.
“The subject does match the description of a male subject who was last seen on Feb. 15, in the City of Mayville,” Schmidt said.
The body has been turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office which will conduct an autopsy and try to confirm his identity.
The case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayville Police Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A Silver Alert was issued Feb. 17 for John Bachhuber of Mayville. The 77-year-old was last seen on Highway 67 south of Mayville between 11 p.m. Feb. 15 and 12:20 a.m. Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.