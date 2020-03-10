Watertown Jig Jog 5K set Saturday.

The annual Watertown Jig Jog 5K, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of spring, will be held Saturday. More than 450 walkers and runners are expected to take the course starting at the Watertown Senior Center, winding through historic neighborhoods and ending on the Riverwalk.
Organizers are asking people to get a group together and walk. Walkers are invited to participate in a course scavenger hunt.
Register online until midnight Wednesday or at the senior center on Friday from noon to 6 p.m. or before 9:30 a.m. the morning of the event. There are only a limited number of shirts for late registrants. Valuable gift cards will be given out to those who really get into the Irish spirit by dressing up. Spectators along the route can also win prizes by making encouraging signs or wearing the green. Live and recorded music will be played throughout the event for extra motivation.
Overall and age group winners will receive unique carved medals. A one-half mile kid’s run, led by a leprechaun will follow the 5K event.
Proceeds go to the Educational Foundation of Watertown, which distributed over $25,000 last year to our local public and private classrooms.
For more information and to register go to www.WatertownJigJog.com.
