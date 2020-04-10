JUNEAU — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg announced his re-election campaign Thursday, seeking a fourth term.
Klomberg has served as district attorney for the last decade.
Since taking the office, Klomberg has led efforts to address the opioid epidemic, resulting in a partnership with Dodge County courts, law enforcement and the Department of Human Services. The treatment court programs divert addicted offenders away from the criminal justice system by offering alternative treatment. Klomberg currently serves as the chairman for the Criminal Justice Collaborating Counsel, which provides the top-level oversight and direction to all facets of the treatment courts.
Over Klomberg’s career, he said he has handled more than 10,000 criminal cases and also supervised the prosecutions of nearly 10,000 more by his assistants. Klomberg also conducted more than 100 criminal jury trials, including the successful prosecution of Laverne Ware, who shot his girlfriend and hid her body in his mother’s garage. He also obtained a life sentence for Nigel Schultz, who shot his victim over 12 times.
District attorneys from across the state visit his office to learn about Dodge County’s leading edge technology, which Klomberg said has made his office more efficient and saved taxpayers money. While Klomberg has held the post, the office has been able to do its work while never exceeding its budget and returning thousands of dollars each year to the county coffers, he said.
This system has also served to allow the office to continue its work unimpeded during the COVID-19 crisis, with most employees working remotely.
“Because of the system we have in place, our office can function as well remotely as if we were in the courthouse,” Klomberg said.
The Dodge County district attorney’s office, the Wisconsin Department asked Klomberg and his team to provide management training to other district attorneys at the state’s prosecutor conferences. Klomberg was recently elected as president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.
In 2019, after the abrupt departure of the Columbia County District Attorney, leaders there tapped Klomberg to temporarily step-in. Klomberg lead the Columbia Office through their difficult time, until the hand-off to the newly appointed Columbia County district attorney.
“It has been my privilege to serve Dodge County as district attorney,” Klomberg said. “I believe Dodge County citizens are safer now because of the efforts, efficiencies and leadership that we have achieved. That is why I am seeking reelection.”
