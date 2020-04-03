Lego Mania — Show off your Lego building skills. Weekly challenges will be assigned. Take and send in photos of your project, and our panel of judges will choose weekly winners for 5 weeks. Challenges will be posted on Friday and your photos are due to us by 8 a.m. Monday. You can sign up for individual weeks or the whole five-week session for a reduced cost. This program is for both youth and adults. Full Program Session Dates: April 3-May 4. Individual Week Program Dates: Week One, April 3-6; Week Two, April 9-13 (Will start on Thursday because of Good Friday holiday); Week Three, April 17-20; Week Four, April 24-27; Week Five, May 1-4. Fee is $7 per week for Individual Weeks, or $30 for the Full Session. Registration is now being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com so sign up today.
Soccer Update — At this time, officials are still planning the spring soccer season. Currently, they hope to start sometime in May, which is later than the April start originally planned. Everything is fluent and things seem to change multiple times a day. The coaches meeting that was originally scheduled for March 30 has been postponed. Registrations for all leagues is being accepted and the $10 fee is being waived for anyone still interested.
Nerf Darts & Dodgeball Day — Due to COVID-19, the Nerf Darts & Dodgeball Day has been canceled.
Archery Session 2 — Due to COVID-19 and the inability to reschedule, the remaining sessions have been canceled. All participants will receive a pro-rated refund. Please contact our office with any questions.
Indoor Pool & Recreational Activities Suspended — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool and recreational programing (including open gym pickleball, archery, ballet and fitness classes) until further notice.
Program Registration — We are still accepting registrations for our recreational programming. You can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. If you need registration forms, you can get those off the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. We can also email or mail them to you, as well. Call our office at 920-262-8080 for those requests.
Senior Center Programming Activities Canceled — The senior population is more prone to illnesses; therefore, all future activities have been canceled. All Watertown Senior Center programming activities (including bingo, card games, and movies) are canceled until further notice.
Playground Equipment — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of our clients, the park playgrounds, fitness pad (Brandenstein Park), and skate park are all closed until further notice.
