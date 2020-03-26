MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development has announced job centers across the state will be closed to the public to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the governor’s emergency order, “Safer at Home.”
Services to the public will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone.
“Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely.”
Customers filing for Unemployment Insurance can visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/ for information, videos, and to apply for unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process:
• Apply online the week you become unemployed and;
• File a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.
Job Search assistance can also be found online. Register on JobCenterofWisconsin.com to create a resume, search for jobs, view online workshops, and research labor market information. Job seekers can email questions to JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wi.gov. Staff will be offering over-the-phone appointments to assist people who are searching for jobs, registering on JCW, or utilizing online tools.
Job center staff will not be able to answer questions about specific UI claim. In Dodge and Jefferson counties, for assistance with specific claims, contact the south central office at 608-242-4881.
