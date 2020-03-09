JUNEAU — A 47-year-old Hustisford man was sentenced in Dodge County Court Thursday to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Todd DiMiceli, of Hustisford, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin J. De Vries to three years in prison, with an additional five years of supervision.
DiMiceli pled guilty in January to two counts of possession of child pornography.
Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agents had been looking into a file transfer for images of child porn. The agents were able to locate the physical address of the computer that the illegal images were downloaded to. Agents executed a search warrant on a residence belonging to DiMiceli in Hustisford.
During the interview with special agents, DiMiceli attempted to search for child porn. A later search of DiMiceli electronic devices uncovered more disturbing images.
District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, who prosecuted the case, said, “The images that the defendant possessed in this case were extremely disturbing. They are recordings of the actual molestation and rapes of children. The victims of those crimes are re-victimized each time these images are traded, downloaded and viewed.”
