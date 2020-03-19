With Gov. Tony Evers passing of limitations on the public gatherings to now only groups of 10 or less, government meetings, though exempt from these restriction, have had their own struggles maintaining usual procedures.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors, the Jefferson County Board and the Watertown Common Council each made changes to their operations for their meetings this week.
The Watertown Common Council meeting Tuesday was a unique one, using social distancing.
Due to the Center of Disease Control guidelines of having 6-feet of space between people, unlike a typical council meeting where each alderperson sits in his or her own chair next to their fellow council members, each member instead sat in a chair with at least one chair between them and the next member. Police Chief Robert Kaminiski and deputy clerk Lisa Trebatoski sat in the tables in front of the mayor instead of their usual seats as well.
These were not the only differences in procedure as District 1 Alderman Bob Mudler, District 5 Alderwoman Jill Holthaus and city attorney Rose Simon-Silva all called in using a conference line for the meeting.
“We’re all going to have to roll with the punches on this one I think,” McFarland said with a laugh during the meeting.
Although it did take some time in the beginning of the meeting to handle some technical issues created by the situation, most of the meeting went on without much trouble.
In Juneau, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, who usually meet in their fourth floor chambers, gathered for their monthly meeting in the auditorium on the first floor of the administration building.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke said county board meetings will continually to be held in the auditorium because the room is cleaned and disinfected before and after each meeting. He said Dodge County committees can continue to hold their meetings, but it’s at the discretion of the committee chairperson whether to hold the meeting.
On Tuesday, reporters sat in the board chambers and watched the meeting on two large screens, which was streamed live.
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special session Thursday at 9 a.m. to ratify an Emergency Declaration and to authorize remote meetings for the foreseeable future.
