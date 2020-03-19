Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.