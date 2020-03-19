A benefit that had been scheduled for early April for Breselow’s Family Market to help the grocery store stock its shelves has been postponed indefinitely.
The store confirmed the postponement Wednesday afternoon, with a representative saying the event will be held at an appropriate time after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.
