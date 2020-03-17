The Watertown Unified School District will be providing free meals to all children ages 18 and under during the closure of schools for the coronavirus.
Meals will be available Thursday and Friday and Mondays through Fridays from March 30 until school resumes at several locations in the city.
The locations include Kwik Trip, 900 W. Main St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Education Service Center, 111 Dodge St. from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Schurz Elementary School, 1508 Neenah St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Watertown East Apartments on Boughton Street, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children may participate regardless of where they attend school. Children must be present to receive a breakfast and lunch.
