Highway D/I-94 bridge closed until late May

JEFFERSON — Work on the deck of the County Highway D Bridge over Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek in Jefferson County began this week, with the bridge scheduled to be closed until late May.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), drivers are being directed to use the County Highway X bridge as a detour route over I-94.
Throughout the project, motorists can expect to encounter construction during normal daytime hours, occasional nighttime construction and intermittent lane closures on I-94.
“Construction impacting I-94 will take place during off-peak traffic hours,” a media release from the DOT said. “Project completion is currently scheduled for late May. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and expected project development.”
Improvements to the bridge include a new deck, resurfacing pavement and approaches, replacing guardrails and applying new pavement marking.
