BEAVER DAM — Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, announced Wednesday he will be cancelling his remaining district office hours scheduled for Friday and April 3.
Born strongly encourages constituents to reach out directly to his office via phone or e-mail with any questions or concerns.
Born’s office in the Capitol will be closed to visitors until further notice.
The office will still be available to assist constituents with whatever issues they might have via phone or e-mail.
