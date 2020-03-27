JEFFERSON — With the least disastrous portfolio among all middle school teams, a Jefferson Middle School duo is currently sitting atop the heap in the state’s spring Stock Market Challenge.
It’s fortunate, however, that students are “investing” with fake money as they follow the trajectory of real stocks during this tumultuous spring.
The “Cash Crew,” made up of sisters Kiernan and Kateri Kawleski, is currently ranked first among 148 middle school teams, and fourth among all 451 of the participating teams in the state all of the way up through the high school level.
In fact, the Jefferson Middle School Investor’s Club has consistently had two to three teams in the top dozen in the state during this spring’s session of the stock market game, sponsored by Economics Wisconsin.
That’s amazing considering that the club only held a couple of meetings this spring before learning that students would be unable to return to school for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also hovering around the top dozen at the middle school level throughout most of the competition so far was the one-man team made up of Jefferson’s Quade Wolter.
“Quade has dropped off a bit since. He was shorting a bunch of stocks and the last two days have not been kind to him,” Utrie said.
Meanwhile, popping up to 10th place this week was the two-member team made up of Lexi Weinbrenner and Jesa Muehlenbruch.
As of Thursday, the other Jefferson Middle School teams were ranked 22nd, 37th, 56th and 72nd in the state.
Advised by social studies teacher Erich Utrie, the Jefferson Middle School Investor’s Club has participated in state-level competitions for the past several years, each year having at least one team place in the top tier in the state.
Investors’ Club meets once a week for about an hour during the 10-week fall and spring competitions.
The teams start with a fictional amount of $10,000 to invest. They also can borrow up to an additional $100,000, but borrowing requires them to pay significant interest on the loan.
The spring challenge wraps up April 24.
“At each meeting, I teach a particular investing or trading strategy,” Utrie said. “I then meet with each team and discuss their investments. For the rest of the meeting, the teams manage their portfolios and make any necessary changes.”
Utrie emphasized that as the club’s advisor, he never gives specific stock recommendations. Rather, he focuses on general trading strategies and how to interpret different information resources such as charts, news items and key statistics.
With only a couple of meetings this spring, however, the teams that chose to continue in the contest had to do a lot of independent learning.
The whole experience teaches the young “investors” a lot about the stock market and how it works, boosting general money management and math skills and giving them a sense of when to buy, sell and hold on to their investments, Utrie said,.
Utrie quoted from “The Gambler,” a song by the late Kenny Rogers: “You gotta know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, know when to run.”
One of the big lessons this year, Utrie said, was when to take the cards — the team’s investments — off the table.
Utrie said his student investors have definitely learned some economics lessons in the process of taking part in this game. One has been how the markets respond to the news.
“It has been a really interesting time for this challenge,” Utrie said. “Every day there is a different story line,” Utrie said.
In the short run, he said, things were looking more hopeful with the passage of the stimulus package.
“The good side of the market’s current volatility is that it shows these kids how political decisions and business decisions have an immediate effect on people’s lives.”
