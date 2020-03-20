Gas prices fall under $2

Finally, some good news. Gas prices in Watertown are flirting with the lowest average costs in years, after dropping below the $2 mark earlier this week.
The bad news? There are fewer things open or accessible for people to drive to due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lowest average cost for a gallon of gas for March 19 was in 2009, when gas prices were $1.932 a gallon. Prices at most pumps in Watertown Thursday ranged from $1.93 to $1.98.
Average cost for a gallon of gas across the nation that day was $2.148, according to Gas Buddy on Google. Prices dropped 1.8 cents a gallon from the previous day.
“The cost of gas goes down and people have nowhere to go,” the West Main Street Kwik Trip Store Manager Ann Swisher said.
“I don’t remember the last time gas was below $2,” said Swisher, who has been employed at Kwik Trip for the past decade. “I don’t keep track. It probably has been a couple of years.”
“It seems like we are changing the cost of gas every day,” Swisher said. According to Wisconsin law, gas stations can change prices once every 24 hours.
The number of customers has remained steady, despite the lower costs, Swisher said. With the coronavirus guidelines, schools have been closed, reducing the morning activity at the business. “There is no school, so we have no school rush in the morning,” Swisher said. “Everyone comes in at lunch time. But we miss the kids.”
One change is having a coffee hostess now in the mornings, Swisher said. People no longer have to serve themselves, but can still get coffee.
Watertown Mart — BP Station on Summit Avenue in Watertown also has low gas prices. The store manager said gas prices dropped below $2 a gallon on Monday. She, too, does not remember when gas was below $2 a gallon. The lowest she remembers gas prices are $2.19 to $2.29 a gallon.
She said gas prices could even drop lower. The owners of the business are based in Madison and Sun Prairie where gas prices were at $1.76 a gallon.
The lowest gas prices in the state on Thursday, according to Gas Buddy, was $1.77 a gallon in Fond du Lac. Prices ranged from $1.99 in Eau Claire, which went up during the week from $1.75, to Green Bay where the price was $1.942 a gallon. Most cities in the state reported prices were dropping.
According to Gas Buddy, the lowest price for gas in the nation on Thursday was in London, Kentucky at 99 cents a gallon. Other cities in Kentucky were selling gas for $1.30 a gallon.
“The last time gas was below the $2 mark was a long time ago,” owner Steve Kohlhoff of Steve’s Southside Citgo said. He started pumping gas at the age of 10 on the north side of the city, and he said gas at that time, in 1965, was 18 cents a gallon.
The reason gas prices are falling is that oil prices are dropping, Kohlhoff explained. Saudi Arabia and Russia are producing more oil and right now and demand is way down, he said. Gas prices are closely correlated with oil prices so when oil prices drop, gas prices follow.
Because of such a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus, Saudi and Russia got together to discuss plans to cut-back oil production in an effort to balance out the supply and demand. It caused a price war and prices are dropping.
Gas at the Speedway in Watertown also dropped this week, according to the assistant manager. But there was no up-tick in customers for gas. Never the less, the store had many customers who stocked up on tobacco and paper products in the wake of the pandemic.
The manager said he was not surprised by the drop in gas prices after listening to the news.
No one wanted to predict how low the prices will go or how long the lower prices will stick around.
