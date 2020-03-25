OCONOMOWOC — Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, responded Tuesday to the “Safe at Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers, saying the wellbeing of Wisconsin residents and employers are always first and foremost in her mind.
“I would like to start by thanking the grocers, first responders, medical caregivers, truckers, and other critical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis,” she said.
She said that since the emergence of this virus in Wisconsin, she has been vigilant in communicating with constituents and concerned stakeholders.
“I’ve been calming people’s nerves, connecting them to resources, and seeking answers to their questions has kept me working long hours on their behalf,” she said. “People are very upset about the financial impact of closing schools and businesses, as well as ethical implications on the elections scheduled for April 7.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.