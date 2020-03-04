JUNEAU — After a discussion at Monday’s Executive Committee, Dodge County is moving ahead with plans to create two shared positions, a joint purchasing agent and a risk manager, with Jefferson County.
Jefferson County does not have a purchasing agent and the position in Dodge County has been vacant since November. Jefferson County does have a vacancy, but also an approved opening for a risk manager/safety coordinator. In Dodge County, those duties currently fall under the scope of Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke.
The committee agreed to advance this idea, but there are still issues to be resolved.
Several committee members said they need to see additional information before making any decision.
Supervisor Donna Maly said a cost/benefit analysis for a risk manager is missing from the proposal. She said it’s never been defined what Dodge County is missing without having a risk manager.
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy said Dodge County still has not identified what its needs and expectations are for a purchasing agent. She said she also has some concerns that a few department heads do not want to follow the recommendations that are being offered by professionals hired to do so.
Supervisor Dave Frohling said he would like to see Dodge County continue to move forward with the two shared positions, but admitted he would like to see additional information.
“I want to see us keep it moving and eventually bring it to the county board,” Frohling said.
Mielke said a shared risk manager can be beneficial and can improve training opportunities and risk awareness. He said there is an opportunity for each county to gain efficiencies and see fiscal savings through the opportunity of utilizing and sharing two specialized skill sets versus each county funding the positions of risk manager and purchasing agent.
Mielke also said Dodge and Jefferson counties do not have the financial resources at this time to create a full-time position with benefits to provide this oversight.
The projected annual expense for the risk manager position would be $106,800 while the purchasing agent would be $102,345.
Mielke said the goal is that the positions have a net effect of zero for both counties beyond their existing 2020 budgets.
An intergovernmental agreement to establish the positions could come before the Dodge County board for a vote during their April meeting.
