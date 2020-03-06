Spring flooding outlook above average

Wisconsin has an above average risk for flooding this spring, according to Watertown Fire Chief/Emergency Manager Kraig Biefeld.
Last year was the wettest year on record, with 2018 being the third wettest, and 2016 the fourth wettest.
With the combination of all these years, the Great Lakes Region has set records for being the wettest for the past 12, 18, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months. This has caused the Great Lakes to be at record levels. The three-month forecast is looking at above normal precipitation in the state.
What this all means is the rivers have stayed at high levels throughout the winter, Biefeld said.
Wintertime is usually the time when rivers go down to normal or below normal levels. Soil moisture remains historically high around the 99th percentile.
There is more of a risk of flooding for rivers that empty into the Great Lakes and into the Mississippi River which are predicted a greater than 50% chance of exceeding river flood levels in March and April. The current snowpack throughout the state is at the same level of snow to inches of water as it was last time at this year, meaning that there is a lot of water that will come when the snow melts.
Flooding is expected to occur in the southern half of the state in March and April and in northern part to starting in April.
The potential of flooding will depend on how fast the snow melts and how much rain the area receives, Biefled pointed out. In the short term, the state is expecting mild temperatures to start early March with high’s in the 40’s and 50’s and lows below freezing. This is a good scenario for a slow snow melt. With the ground being unable to accept much additional water, increased runoff is expected which will increase flooding potential into rivers that are already at a high level.
The city uses river gauges to monitor the river daily and regularly monitors weather conditions. This information is used to help prepare for potential flooding, respond to flooding issues, and if needed perform recovery efforts.
Citizens can prepare for potential flooding by having a weather radio to alert to flash flood and flood warnings, monitor weather for rain conditions, consider flood insurance especially if they live near the water, and prepare families by going to the “Prepare for Flooding” link at Ready.gov. for information.
Make sure sump pumps are working, consider a backup and do not allow sump pump to discharge into the storm drain. Have a professional install check valves to prevent flood water from backing up into a home and protect important documents in a waterproof container.
They city offers sand and sandbags for citizens to fill at no cost. These supplies are available inside the sand building at the City Street Department, located at 811 S. First St. The street department contact number is 920-262-4080.
The city of Watertown will continue to monitor the spring thaw and will provide any updates as needed.
