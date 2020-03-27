MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Daniel Kelly and Jill Karofsky will discuss issues central to their campaigns for a seat on the state’s highest court in a candidate special that will be broadcast statewide at 7 o’clock tonight.
The 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Special will include interviews from each candidate and will be broadcast on PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio, and streamed online at pbswisconsin.org, wpr.org and WisconsinVote.org. The candidate special is presented by the partnership of PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio.
The candidate special will occur less than two weeks before the general election on Tuesday, April 7 that will decide whether the incumbent Kelly, appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, or Karofsky, a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court, will win a 10-year term on the Supreme Court.
The 2020 State Supreme Court Candidate Special is part of the partnerships’ yearlong 2020 WisconsinVote.org election coverage.
