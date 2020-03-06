LAKE MILLS – Eighteen Class A entries from Lakeside Lutheran High School earned a starred first rating at the Wisconsin State Music Association Solo-Ensemble District level held the week of Feb. 24-29. Starred first ratings in Class A, the highest level of music selection, qualify musicians to perform at the WSMA State Festival at UW-Whitewater Saturday, April 25.
The Warrior Percussion Ensemble, directed by Brett Duwe, is among those advancing to state competition. Two piano trios also advanced: Elizabeth Isham, Watertown; Sarah Ulsberger, Fort Atkinson; and Jada Gresens, Sun Prairie, and Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie, Isaac Winters, Watertown, and Jonah Heyerholm, Cottage Grove.
Soloists that are moving on include Emma Berg, DeForest, (vocal and music theater); Ella Collins, Lake Mills (piano); Madelyn Plitzuweit, Oconomowoc, (piano); Aaron Fritz, Middleton, (euphonium); Benjamin Kasper, Helenville, (drum set); Cody Gumz, Marshall, (drum set); Gilbert Haw, Marshall (trombone); Katelyn McGurk, Lake Mills (French horn); Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam (marimba); Hannah Meyer, Jefferson (vocal and music theater), Jack DePrey (piano); Jada Gresens (piano), and Elizabeth Isham (piano). James Buege is the director of choirs, Glen Pufahl is director of bands and Julie Hildebrandt manages all and teaches many of the Lakeside piano students.
In addition to the starred first performances, Lakeside Class A entries were awarded 14 first ratings, five seconds, and one third for a total of 38 Class A performances. In class B, Lakeside Lutheran had 21 entries. Of those, 11 earned a first place rating, and 10 earned a second. Three of the seven Class C entries from Lakeside earned a first rating while four received a second.
Overall, Lakeside had 66 solo or ensemble entries that involved more than 85 students. Lodi High School and Luther Prep School were the 2020 sites that hosted more than 650 entries from among 11 Capitol North Conference middle and high schools.
