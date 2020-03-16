JUNEAU — The Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Trivia Night Committee has canceled their event at Dodgeland High School Saturday.
According to Eric Salmi, meat animal sale trivia night chairman, Dodgeland High School can not hold an event with more than 250 people in attendance, according to the State of Wisconsin guidelines.
“I will look into the future with Dodgeland High School and try and reschedule the event for some time in 2020 after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted,” Salmi said.
Team captains will be notified of the cancellation and are asked to notify team members of the canceled event.
