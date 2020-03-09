Johnson Creek High School scholarship winners announced

JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek High School has announced two scholarship winners from the class of 2020.
Justin Swanson has been awarded the Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and Mackenzie Kletsch was named the recipient of the Wisconsin Technical Excellence.
Swanson will receive $2,250 per year up to eight semesters, to help further his education. Swanson plans to attend college and pursue an engineering degree.
Swanson’s accomplishments throughout high school include National Honors Society (president), student government (president), student council, Daughters of the American Revolution representative, and Badger Boys State representative. In addition, he participated in sports each season, varsity football (captain), varsity basketball (captain), and baseball (captain).
Outside of school, Swanson volunteered this fall to coach a youth football team.
Kletsch, who received the Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship, will receive $2,250 per year (up to six semesters) to help further her education.
Kletsch plans to further her education at Madison College in business management. Kletsch is a hardworking and dedicated student with outstanding verbal skills. During high school, she expanded her knowledge in the field of business through numerous opportunities. She took a business class each year as well as writing for the school yearbook and newspaper for the past two years. In addition, she has worked jobs in retail and service in the Johnson Creek community.
Kletsch participated in the art club, choir (including honors choir), and the school musical throughout high school.
