JEFFERSON — Jefferson County trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation.
“For the safety of all users, we kindly remind all patrons to observe the recommended safety protocol while out,” a media release from the county stated. “Practice social distancing and good judgement while on the trails.”
The parks office in the Jefferson County Courthouse is closed until further notice. In an effort to comply with the governor’s “safer at home” order, staff is working remotely.
Contact the office at 920-674-7260 or email at parks@jeffersoncountywi.gov. Phone and voice mail messages will be returned as soon as possible.
