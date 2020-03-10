The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has released requests for proposals for three grant opportunities designed to improve children’s health. The grant opportunities will support strong families, born learning trails and school water bottle refill stations.
Strong Families Grants
Strong Families Grants will provide up to $200,000 in funding to support high-impact, multi-sector initiatives that address the most pressing barriers to family health: affordable housing, transportation, workforce development, high quality early care and education, youth mental health or systems of social supports for families.
“Healthy early child development is our foundation’s top investment priority,” said Tina Crave, president and CEO of GWCHF. “As we collaborate with partners across Dodge and Jefferson Counties to support quality opportunities for young children, we recognize the need for systems that support a family’s ability to thrive.”
Strong Families Grants are designed to provide seed funding for agencies leading efforts to build sustainable systems that improve family health. Grants will support collaborative needs assessments, planning or implementation efforts. Given the scale and complexity of addressing these barriers, the foundation anticipates supporting one or two proposals. Priority will be given to proposals aimed at improving family self-sufficiency and kindergarten readiness rates.
GWHCF invites proposals from local partners or state and national agencies partnering locally to improve outcomes for Dodge and Jefferson County residents.
“We are looking to engage community change leaders who are working to create systems change using best-practice solutions. We encourage applicants to look beyond local boundaries for interventions and partnerships proven successful in other communities,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF board member and grants committee chair.
These grants have a four-stage application process beginning with a mandatory consultation with foundation staff which must be completed prior to May 29. Strong Families Grants will support collaborative efforts between multiple agencies. The lead applicant and fiscal sponsor should be a 501c3 non-profit or governmental agency.
Born Learning Trail Grants
To further the impact of TalkReadPlay With Your Child Every Day, a community effort supporting parents in their role as their child’s first teacher, GWCHF and Every Child Thrives are seeking two communities to pilot outdoor Born Learning Trails Grants.
Born Learning Trails Grants are an evidence-based series of 10 interactive stations that offer fun, physical learning activities for young children and their families.
“Born Learning Trails help parents and caregivers create quality engagement opportunities while exploring the outdoors,” said Hanrahan. “We believe the trails would be a nice addition to community parks and play spaces and would like to pilot the trails in two communities.”
Applications for Born Learning Trail Grants are due May 29 at midnight.
Water Bottle Refill
Station Grants
Water Bottle Refill Station Grants will support schools in creating healthy learning environments and will ensure every public or private school in GWCHF’s service area has at least one station installed. These grants will be awarded to schools currently without a station.
Applications for Water Bottle Refills Station Grants are due May 29 at midnight.
Prospective applicants can view the three requests for proposals, complete with application details, on the grants page of the foundation’s website at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
Accepted proposals must directly support the communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown. Proposals must support collaboration between multiple agencies. The lead applicant and fiscal sponsor should be a 501c3 non-profit or governmental agency.
In addition to its three new grant opportunities, GWCHF is accepting applications for community collaboration grants on an ongoing basis. These grants are designed to support collaboration and build community connectedness. Community collaboration grants provide support up to $10,000 for partnerships that build a sense of belonging between community members or enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $7 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities, strengthening families; kindergarten readiness; third grade reading proficiency; social and emotional life skills; and healthy eating/active living.
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
