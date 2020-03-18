Managers of Watertown’s downtown Towne Cinema have been among those in the area who have been closely monitoring the state’s seemingly ever-changing mandates when it comes to the number of people who can gather in public during the COVID-19 virus threat.
At Daily Times press time Tuesday, however, the theater announced it would be closing for the foreseeable future. It was an abrupt change.
Mid-afternoon Tuesday, Matt Sampon of the Towne Cinema had said, “We are keeping a close eye on what our state tells us we need to do as far as being open or not. In the meantime, we are playing movies as usual, but with a limit of just 10 people per screen.”
At the time of the afternoon interview with Sampon, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state was ordering that a maximum of 10 people would be allowed at any public gatherings until further notice, a mandate that would obviously affect, and cause closure of most restaurants, taverns and movie theaters.
“We are also staggering our showtimes,” Sampon had said, “so that there is no way that the lobby would have more than 10 people in it at any given time.”
Sampon said he and his staff had been, since the start of the coronavirus scare, going through and spraying down all theater seats and surfaces.
“We have been doing this after every showing,” he said.
In another unprecedented development, AMC Theatres, with a facility in Johnson Creek, said it is closing all of its U.S. locations for at least six to 12 weeks as cinemas across the country go dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMC is the largest chain in the country, with approximately 630 locations and 11,000 screens. The company made its announcement Monday night after a raft of other circuits announced closures throughout the day, beginning with Regal Cinemas the second-largest movie chain in the U.S.
The travel industry is also being hit horribly by the threat of the virus.
An analysis released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association projects that decreased travel due to coronavirus will inflict an $809 billion total hit on the U.S. economy and eliminate 4.6 million travel-related American jobs this year.
The dire impact numbers, prepared for the U.S. Travel Association by Tourism Economics, were presented by U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow at a Tuesday White House meeting with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and other travel leaders.
Total spending on travel in the U.S.— transportation, lodging, retail, attractions and restaurants—is projected to plunge by $355 billion for the year, or 31%. That is more than six times the impact of 9/11.
