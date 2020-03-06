MADISON — This week Gov. Tony Evers signed more than 60 pieces of legislation at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Since taking office in January of 2019, the governor has signed more than 175 bills into the law.
The bills signed Tuesday range from establishing a council on offender employment, changing the education requirements to become a licensed funeral director in Wisconsin, and a bill that makes bestiality a felony.
Senate Bill 139, creates a crime of bestiality and establishes the penalty as a Class H felony for a first offense or a Class F felony for a second or subsequent offense or if the act results in bodily harm or death of an animal. The law will require that anyone convicted of the crime register as a sex offender, not own or reside with an animal or engage in any occupation with animals for up to 15 years, submit to a psychological assessment, participate in counseling at the individual’s expense, and pay restitution for any pecuniary loss suffered.
Senate Bill 583 makes numerous changes to regulations regarding all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicle projects. The bill modifies the ATV recreation aids appropriations to provide that nonprofit organizations may receive funding for the development of safety information signs, the production of trail maps and digital information applications, and the acquisition and maintenance of communications equipment and increases the funding available for ATV and UTV trail maintenance reimbursement.
Assembly Bill 30, establishes a Council on Offender Employment, comprised of the attorney general, state public defender, and parole commission chair. It creates a qualification certificate that offenders could receive from the Council on Offender Employment that would provide relief from penalties, ineligibility, disability or disadvantage related to employment or occupational licensing, or certification that is a result of the offender’s criminal record and establishes eligibility requirements to apply for a certificate and the procedure for the council to award certificates and requires the Department of Corrections to submit an annual report to the Legislature regarding the number of applicants, certificates issued, and the number of certificates revoked and the reasons.
Assembly Bill 75, ensures that county and municipal ordinances, regulations, or rules do not interfere with honorary firearm discharges using only blanks during ceremonies such as a funeral, event honoring a current or former member of the military, law enforcement, or fire fighter, or military honors provided at a ceremony on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, or at a veterans memorial site.
Several farm bills were also approved by the governor.
In addition to signing these bills, Evers vetoed two Senate bills, including one that would have allowed paddle wheel raffles.
