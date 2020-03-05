Beach Party Bingo set Friday

The Watertown Main Street Program will host Beach Party Bingo Friday at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St.
Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m.
Seating capacity is limited to 150 attendees. The cost to attend the event is $25, cash or check only. Players will receive three cards for each of the 20 games, with additional game card packs being sold for $10 each.
Attendees must be 18 or older to play. Game winning prizes will include quality specialty gifts, housewares, jewelry, gift cards and gift baskets – many with a beach theme – donated by local merchants. Prizes will also be awarded to three attendees wearing the best beach-themed attire.
