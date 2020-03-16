As of Friday afternoon at least, it seemed that many Watertown-area service industry businesses were still operating at normal levels, with customers retaining their bookings at hotels and still going out to eat at restaurants, despite the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
These activities were occurring while the Jefferson County Health Department made the announcement that it was recommending event organizers avoid bringing large groups of people together.
A desk clerk at Super 8 by Wyndham, on Watertown’s south side, said the hotel had experienced one cancelled booking in recent days, while the Days Inn by Wyndham at Johnson Creek saw one cancellation since the outbreak of the virus. The Johnson Creek hotel said the booking cancellation received came as a result of discussions that the U.S. border with Canada might be closed. Cleaning at both of the hotels is being done at its usual standard, higher levels, representatives said.
A desk clerk at the Comfort Suites Johnson Creek Conference Center said cancellations at that business have been coming in with greater frequency than usual recently and the business has also lost some of its conference room bookings for meetings that have been canceled or postponed. She said with so many people passing through the hotel, it is constantly being cleaned and disinfected.
“Things are constantly being sanitized,” she said.
Samantha Nielsen, a manager at Culver’s restaurant in Watertown, said tables are being sanitized with great frequency and the bathrooms are being cleaned every 20-30 minutes. Nielsen said business at the restaurant wasn’t slowing down much and she anticipated a usual busy Friday night.
Rose Garden owner Frank Suloja said his Watertown restaurant’s business was remaining steady and that he had just opened his a new restaurant, the Broken Yolk about a mile south, at the location of the former Perkins restaurant on South Church Street.
“It is just business as usual, but there are no more hugs and kisses,” he said with a laugh.
Main Street Cafe waitress Maria Kerzman said the downtown Watertown restaurant has seen a drop in customers in recent days. It is remaining open and employees are washing hands more frequently.
“We are also keeping a bottle of hand-sanitizer by the cash register for both customers and employees to use,” she said. “We are all washing our hands more frequently for sure, because we are always handling food.”
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said her department was recommending the cancellation or postponement of large events if possible.
“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also recommends canceling or postponing large events and gatherings of more than 250 people,” Scott said. “If an event organizer still plans to host an event, please communicate to attendees that people should not attend the event if they have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading within the past 14 days. This includes both international travel to Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with community transmission. The CDC updates this information daily on their website.”
Level 3 countries include China, Iran and South Korea. The CDC is recommending that people avoid all non-essential travel to these countries. A total of 29 European countries are also listed as being at Level 3, including France, Italy and Germany.
Scott said her department encourages event organizers to follow CDC guidance as they plan and host their event. CDC offers ideas such as providing hand sanitizer, offering flexible cancellation policies for attendees, and identifying a space to isolate staff or participants who become ill at an event.
“We know that our recommendations have a tremendous impact on peoples’ lives, but this is a critical moment to slow the spread of this disease in our community,” Scott said. “The sooner we slow transmission, the more cases we can prevent. We would like people to take the time now to prepare for widespread illness in the future.”
