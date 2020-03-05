JEFFERSON — Redevelopment of the downtown Rock Riverside that has been going great guns lately, hit what is likely a minor snag Tuesday when the Jefferson Common Council agreed a river walkway project should be re-bid.
New bids will be sought for the installation of the walkway, a boardwalk that will connect the soon-to-be-realized Riverside Lofts near the Racine Street Bridge, with a planned park/residential/commercial zone on the east bank of the Rock River a few blocks north. The new, multi-use zone will abut Puerner Street and is the former location of the Jefferson County Highway Shop.
Despite the need for re-bidding, city officials said the walkway could be installed yet this year.
According to Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow, the project had been estimated by his office to cost about $200,000, but when bids came in and were opened Feb. 20, city officials were disappointed the two firms participating were asking between approximately $351,000 and $358,000 for the work. The city had anticipated a cost of $450 per lineal foot of boardwalk, while contractors were estimating approximately $980 per lineal foot.
The sticking point over costs came, in part, because the firms felt they would have to perform the work from a barge on the river, whereas the city thought the project could be accomplished, at a lower cost, with work taking place on the shore.
Pinnow told the council his office recommended the city reject the bids, make some design modifications and put the project back out for bidding later this month.
“We could still do the work in 2020,” Pinnow said.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said that the city will likely increase its budget for the riverwalk to $300,000, in acknowledgement that work will have to be done from a barge on the river.
In another downtown redevelopment matter Tuesday, aldermen unanimously approved a resolution authorizing an inspection and maintenance agreement for the Riverside Lofts flood-protection levee.
The levee is a combination of berm and heavy, metal fencing that is designed to keep the site dry even in a flood as epic as the one that inundated the area in 2008.
“If that site is ever underwater, you will see me collecting animals in pairs,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said.
The council then approved a resolution that serves to adopt emergency action, operation and maintenance plans for the Riverside Lofts flood-protection system.
These matters are of concern to Federal Emergency Management Agency, which must approve them and watches to make sure the city complies with its requirements for flood-protection equipment and readiness. This equipment and preparedness includes a large pump, emergency response availability on the part of Freitag, as well as the Jefferson Police Department, and inspections of the protection system to make sure it remains functional.
“The (Riverside Lofts apartments and artist’s space development) is moving right along,” Freitag said, adding that occupancy may take place shortly after Memorial Day. “We thought occupancy might be possible around the fall. Now we have to make sure the property is (officially) removed from the floodplain.”
A private engineering firm that is working with the city said working with FEMA on the project is complex, but it is down to the final, paperwork portion of the matter, after completing a survey and inspection of the flood-protection system.
According to Freitag, Pinnow will be responsible for an annual inspection of the protections, including the berm, levy and wall.
“And if there is a critical incident, I, along with the police department, must move people out of the building,” Freitag said.
City officials said that if the owners of the Riverside Lofts, Gorman Real Estate Development, were to ever sell the property, the buyer would be responsible for all elements of flood protection.
“We’ve never been through this process before,” Freitag said, noting that for the property owners, “time is of the essence,” because they do not want the FEMA compliance portion of the project to delay their timeline for renting spaces.
FEMA has approximately 90 days to reply, and perhaps approve, the protection plans.
“Neither FEMA, nor the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, have registered any concerns yet,” consulting engineers said.
The council also authorized an award of contract for 2020 street improvements to include work on Elizabeth Street from Candise to Woolcock streets. A portion of North Elizabeth Street will be repaired at a later date.
Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution authorizing termination of Tax Increment District No. 4, which encompasses the Schoolhouse Apartments. This will bring the facility back onto the city tax rolls early.
“From the city’s standpoint, if you can close these (districts) out and bring them back onto the tax rolls, that’s a good thing,” Freitag said.
