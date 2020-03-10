The American Legion Auxiliary Pitterle-Beaudoin Unit 189 will meet at the post Thursday.
The meeting will convene at 6 p.m. Crafters are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. to finish Easter cards.
March is Community Service Month and a brief program will be provided by Jeanne Gillis.
The ALA has supported a wide variety of community service projects over the years, with monetary and other donations to Watertown Family Aid, the local library and various city departments and Community Action Coalition. Members volunteer in their churches, at local nursing homes and assisted living centers, the senior center, the food pantry, meals-on-wheels, and with other organizations.
Delegates to the April 15 Jefferson County Council meeting will be chosen and an update will be given on the Valentine Brunch.
Items for the new activity bags for the Madison Veterans Administration will be accepted. These include newer magazines, puzzle books, crossword books, adult coloring books, and colored pencils.
The American Legion’s birthday Pprty will be observed on Saturday, March 14, at Turner Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the meeting.
Additional information on the organization can be found on the Wisconsin and National websites: www.amlegionauxwi.org and www.ALAforVeterans.org, or by calling Mary Petrie at 261-8161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.