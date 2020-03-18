The public is very receptive to the restricted visiting policies at area health facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to long-term care housing officials.
When the policies will be lifted is still an unknown.
“People understand why we are doing it,” Clearview Interim Administrator Lori Kurutz said. “Our staff has been contacting family members and we are trying to keep communications going,” she said.
The Dodge County health facility restricted visitation March 12 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Clearview is restricting visitors to only medically necessitated staff and consultants.
“We have limited all family members, what the state has mandated, but if someone is toward the end of life, we can make exceptions,” Kurutz said.
The facility is continuing with the restrictions until further guidance is provided.
“Most people have expressed that they would like to come in, but understand they can’t with this many residents,” Kurutz said. There are about 200 residents at Clearview.
Many residents have a difficult time accepting the fact that family members and friends can not visit, the administrator said. “It is part of the routine and it is difficult, but people appear to understand why. It takes as lot of educating and talking with them (the residents).”
“We are not accepting any visitors unless it is a family member of someone on hospice care who is actively at the end of life,” Kelly Hellenbrand, director of nursing at Heritage Homes, said. There are currently four residents in hospice, but no one is actively at the end of life, she said.
The visitor guidelines have been positively received, Hellenbrand said. “We did make phone calls to family members on Thursday (March 12) and sent out letters. They really appreciated the communications from myself and the clinical nurse.”
Hellenbrand said some visitors come to the facility and meet with residents through the front glass doors.
“A husband of one of the residents comes every day to drop off a letter,” Hellenbrand said. “It is the sweetest thing.”
The most difficult thing is not knowing how long the visitation guidelines will remain in effect, the director of nursing said.
The residents are doing pretty well, but they do miss the visitors, Hellenbrand said. The facility is offering small group activities for residents, she said. “We are still keeping active as best we can.
“All we can do is make the best of the situation,” Hellenbrand said. “Just staying active and following the recommendations is very important. It is important to community with staff, family and residents without causing a panic.”
Hellenbrand, along with other long-term health facility administrators, had a conference call with the Watertown Public Health Department for an update on the virus. The conference calls will be held weekly for support with long-term care environments.
Effective Tuesday, the Veteran Administration medical clinics in the state will not allow visitors for most patients and staff until further notice.
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities or visiting under exigent circumstances.
If you have a loved one in an assisted living facility and would like to share your story about coping with the separation, contact us at news1@wdtimes.com or call 920-261-5161.
