JUNEAU — Dodge County authorities have not released any new information on the death of a toddler, but the sheriff expressed support for the emergency crew that responded.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Lomira Police Department are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child. Lomira police officers and Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:55 p.m. March 6 for a report of a dead child at 725 Railroad St. in the Village of Lomira. The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called in and the Wisconsin State Patrol and the State Crime Lab are also assisting.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his office is not releasing any further details of the incident, noting in a press release it’s an “active and ongoing investigation.”
Schmidt did post on his sheriff’s Facebook page he is “thankful and extremely proud” of his staff and all those involved in the initial investigation.
“Those who responded were all as professional as they possibly could have been in a very difficult situation,” Schmidt posted. “Emergency responders respond to and deal with trauma every day. What most people see in a lifetime, responders sometimes see in a week. Most people never are faced with investigating a child death, nor should they have to.
“I ask for your prayers and support of all the professional first responders who take the oath to serve and protect our great country each and every day.
“Rest assured that while we are hurting and healing from this tragedy today, we will be ready for whatever life throws at us tomorrow, not because we want to respond to these incidents, but because we are needed to respond. Our fellow citizens need us and we will always answer that call,” Schmidt posted on his Facebook page.
