Psychiatrists and psychologists in the Watertown area are bracing for an unprecedented modern mental health crisis they predict will result from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are continuing to see requests for services, but the general psychological community, at large, is preparing for a large-scale mental health crisis unlike anything our nation has faced in quite some time,” licensed psychotherapist Nina Golemi of Watertown’s Serenity Mental Health Services LLC, said this week.
Golemi said new clients are seeking TeleMental Health services as a result of aggravated mental health symptoms in response to the COVID-19 “safer at home” lockdown isolation, as well as health and economic concerns.
“As with the rest of the nation and world, our clients are experiencing an unprecedented trauma that we are careful to acknowledge in their treatment process,” Golemi said. “As this is a highly traumatic experience, our clinicians understand that various reactions are normal responses to a very abnormal event. Distress is often reflective of a healthy response to this situation, so we are careful not to pathologize increased anxiety or mood changes. It becomes concerning when individuals have almost no reaction, because this is an indication that they have become habituated to trauma. No reaction is a reaction.”
Golemi said because the community is only in the early stages of lockdown, it is normal for her and her colleagues to observe outright denial and minimization of the situation.
“Such people may experience irritation and outrage, which might give way to shock when they witness loved ones, or themselves, become directly impacted,” she said. “Part of what is making this so traumatic for everyone is the nature of uncertainty and ultimate loss of control that is very difficult to accept.”
She said if the COVID-19 crisis continues for another month or more, people can expect to go through a variety of emotions.
“Depending on the individual living situation, one may expect to experience increased agitation, frustration and the exacerbation of previously existing conditions,” Golemi said. “When loved ones are separated from one another, grief will accompany their struggle. A depressed mood and anxiety will be very common.”
Golemi said it is healthy to be affected by this situation.
“Contrary to the popular belief that any emotion other than ‘happy’ is ‘bad,’ the gamut of our emotional range is acceptable,” she said. “A healthy response is one that is in proportion to the situation, so this will vary from individual to individual.
“We can experience psychological health when we can be grounded and present as we acknowledge our many emotions. It is a core developmental milestone to hold grief and joy in the same space. The joy shuts down when we shut down, so it is imperative to seek help when we sense that this is occurring. It will look differently from person to person, depending on our unique proclivities, but if you are questioning whether or not you need help, you need help.”
According to Golemi, certain segments of society in Watertown are more susceptible to falling into depression, due to the isolation of lockdown, health worries and economic deprivation.
“Those who were vulnerable to isolation prior to the lockdown may lose the little (contact) they had before, so it may become overwhelming,” she said. “By far, the most at-risk population in the Watertown community is the one experiencing domestic violence. This is a pre-existing pandemic that will be greatly exacerbated by the lockdown. Children in such homes will emerge with a litany of trauma-related issues, and adult victims will need a great deal of support — if they survive.”
According to Golemi, isolation is always a risk-factor for mental illness and middle-aged white males are more likely to complete suicide attempts in response to isolation and mental illness. That make them another at-risk population. She said community and “connectedness” are core human needs, so isolation will advance symptoms of depression and loneliness.
The psychological community is concerned it will be seeing more suicide ideation and completion, due to the numerous factors the lockdown imposes.
“The current situation represents significant social and economic disruption with inescapable political and worldview implications,” she said. “The sheer amount of stress this (causes) may be exceedingly difficult for some to manage,” she said. “It is imperative that we hold space for one another and respect the many ways each of us may react to this situation. Some comments are best kept to ourselves and taking time to intentionally check in on our virtual neighbor is very powerful. We will all certainly discover that small acts of kindness are not so small after all.”
Golemi said it is important to maintain positive routines during the days of the pandemic.
“We thrive in routines, and maintaining them now is a great way to enhance overall health,” she said. “Children are particularly susceptible to changes in routine, which can bring about issues such as adjustment disorders. Adults are not immune either, so keeping up good sleep and hygiene, as well as food and water intake, is imperative. This lockdown will end, so maintaining routines will make the transition back to normal life less stressful.”
Golemi went on to say good nutrition and exercise are always key components for mental health and wellness.
“Advancements in the psychological and medical fields have informed us that the mind-body connection is not one that can be severed or minimized,” she said, adding people are more resilient than they may think.
“Ways in which we can cope better include maximizing our strengths to achieve global wellness. This comes with the understanding that we are much more resilient than we give ourselves credit for,” she said. “Creativity and humor activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for regulation and general wellbeing. Anything that you can do to decrease your sense of stress by doing what you know is healthy to do, is great.”
She said staying away from negative and unhealthy social media can also be helpful to many people.
Despite their efforts, however, many people will come away from the coronavirus with post-traumatic stress disorders.
“We can expect a surge in diagnoses of trauma and stress related disorders, post-pandemic,” she said. “Those with proclivities toward illness-anxiety or contamination phobias may experience an intensification of symptoms. Even more long term, we can expect to see changes that will be observed in generations to come. Like those who have come before us who have experienced great hardships, patterns of behaviors used to cope during the original stressor will be utilized in times of peace. Helping people to know that they can trust the times of peace after this will be a challenge.”
