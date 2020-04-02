The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education Monday approved an administrative recommendation to adopt a pass/fail grading system for Riverside middle and Watertown high schools for the remainder of grading periods in the 2019-20 school year.
At Riverside Middle School, all courses will become pass/fail with the exception of advanced credit math classes where students must obtain a letter grade for the option of transcripted credit at Watertown High School.
At Watertown High School, all students and parents will have the option of taking courses for pass/fail or for continuing with the letter grade system. Students and parents will need to make a decision to shift to pass/fail no later than May 15. Options to take classes pass/fail will not negatively effect students’ grade point average, laude status or valedictorian/salutatorian status.
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said students have been out for three weeks and could likely be out additional time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want our students to learn, but not be penalized for something that is out of their control,” Schug said. “We want to be aware that our students and families have a variety of circumstances they are dealing with. We don’t want to place undue stress on them during this time.”
• School board members also approved the continuance of pay to both its certified and non-certified staff during the full extent of current school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Education board members also approved the use of Watertown Unified School District schools as emergency daycare sites facilitated through the YMCA to serve children of essential workers including health care employees, police officers, firefighters and EMTs.
