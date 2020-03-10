City to discuss possible acquisition of Bethesda properties

Some Watertown land owned by Bethesda Lutheran Communities may switch ownership in the near future if negotiations are completed.
The City of Watertown will hold a closed-session joint meeting of the city’s Public Works Commission and Finance Committee tonight, where they will discuss acquiring parts of the approximately 400 acres of land that once housed Bethesda’s community, according to Mayor Emily McFarland. McFarland said the city has been in conversations about the acquisition with Bethesda for well over a year and the city is not looking to acquire all of the Bethesda property.
“We are at a point now for us to start making some offers to purchase,” McFarland said. “We haven’t offered anything yet, but we are not looking to acquire the entire campus.”
Currently, only the Bethesda corporate offices are on the land. Most of the property is agricultural property, but there is also an area where buildings on the organization’s campus were razed in recent years.
According to the city’s comprehensive plan released last year, the Bethesda property will be one of the most important opportunities for the city over the next 20 years because it already has utilities. The plan lists the area as Riverside Mixed land use, which is an area created to hold a mix of residential, commercial and institutional uses on public sewer, public water and other urban services and infrastructure.
This land use would allow the area to be able to house a blend of single-family residential, two-family residential, multifamily residential, office, business, industrial and industrial land uses within its space, which could include residential neighborhoods, high-quality indoor professional office uses, health care facilities, indoor retail, commercial services and community facilities, according to the plan.
“Very rarely are there such large undeveloped areas within the city limits already served by utilities and other infrastructure,” the plan reads. “It will be a key location for future development in several different forms and uses.”
According to McFarland, the meeting will be conducted to determine negotiation strategy, which is why it will be in closed session, and will provide information to both groups. If an offer is accepted, it would go back to the finance committee. If approved, it would go before the Common Council for approval.
It is not yet known how much land the city is looking to acquire nor how much they would pay for the land.
The meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. in Room 2044 of city hall at 7:15 p.m.
In other news:
The Finance Committee during its meeting at 5:30 tonight will review a resolution providing for the sale of approximately $1 million in general obligation promissory notes for funding Town Square. This would give the Town Square two-thirds of the funding in its projected $2.8 million to $3.8 million
- preliminary budget with $1 million having been approved to come from the Redevelopment Authority last week. The committee will also look at an application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for a site assessment grant for the 100-block of West Main Street which would fund Phase II testing to be done on the remaining properties. Once testing is complete, demolition of the remaining buildings can be finished.
- The Finance Committee will also discuss a sale agreement with Jefferson County for 905 E. Main St. This is the location of the proposed Sharp Corner Park and would allow the city to officially own the property. The city has begun work on the property after getting permission to do so from Jefferson County.
- The Public Works Commission during its meeting tonight at 6:30 will have a discussion about the usage of road salt. According to McFarland, recent strategies by other Wisconsin cities, such as Cudahy that are recalibrating salt spreaders, have helped communities save money due to the high expense of salt. McFarland said the discussion would be to see if the city is getting the most “bang for its buck” and to be sure the city is using its salt in the most efficient and responsible way.
