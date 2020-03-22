The Jefferson County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday morning, and while officials in Dodge County confirmed Saturday two people in that county have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jefferson County reported its second confirmed case at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday there were 381 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and that four people have died from the virus.
According to Jefferson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Gail Scott, both infected individuals had both recently returned from domestic travel.
“Self-quarantine procedures have been reviewed with this (the first) individual and have been in place since testing occurred,” Scott said. “They have been very cooperative in assisting the health department with contact tracing.”
Scott said the Jefferson County Health Department and area health care providers are partnering to complete contact tracing and follow-up guidance.
“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the support they need to be able to continue isolation at home,” Scott said, adding no other information about the patient will be provided to protect privacy.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is ready to deal with an increased number of cases,” Scott said. “We will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local partners, to assure our community remains safe and healthy,” Scott said. “We are also working with medical providers, and local, state, and federal partners to work quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with people who are diagnosed with this coronavirus.”
Dodge County Public Health officials said the two individuals with confirmed cases are being isolated in their homes. They will remain at home until authorized by public health to return to normal activities.
Dodge County health officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify and follow-up with any people who had close contact with these individuals.
“We are in daily contact with these individuals to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer.
Both Scott and Sauer said people should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
• Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house).
• Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Avoid touching your face.
• Stay home when sick.
Key messages from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services note that younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, are not immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contact COVID-19 so everyone needs to practice social distancing.
The county health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services responsibilities include:
• Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Those who have been exposed and are symptomatic are tested for COVID-19.
• Performing follow-up assessments and evaluation of individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.
• Providing guidance as needed to clinicians regarding the testing of individuals.
• Educating and preparing communities in Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.
More information about the COVID-19 Pandemic can be found on various websites and Facebook pages including Jefferson County, Jefferson County Health Department, Dodge County Health Department, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Fort HealthCare, City of Watertown, Watertown Department of Public Health, United Way of Jefferson and N. Walworth Counties, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For general questions, the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 920-386-4304.
