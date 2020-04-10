Watertown’s Kelley Maxfield is one of several volunteers in the city with a talent for sewing who are setting time aside to make protective face masks for emergency responders and health professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.
Face masks are becoming a rare commodity in the United States as the pandemic wears on and demand for them increases.
It’s an understatement to say Maxfield knows what she is doing around a sewing machine. She works for Maranatha Baptist University as a costume supervisor.
“I am in charge of the Costume Cottage. I supervise student workers, design and sew all the costumes for the university’s plays and alter all the academy’s play (costumes),” she said. “I also alter the choir, orchestra, and band outfits for the university and the academy.”
She also performs any other sewing-related jobs that are needed on the west side Watertown campus.
“I started making masks by getting a couple of bags (of fabric) from Joann Fabrics and then, using my fabric stash, I kept making them,” Maxfield said, adding she has lost count of how many she’s made.
Until its stores nationwide were closed by leaders at the corporate level, Watertown’s Joann Fabrics had been donating fabric to several local makers of COVID-19-related face masks.
So far, Maxfield has sent some masks to a friend in Michigan who needed them. She has also made and given away masks to families in her church.
“I made some for Aurora (Medical Center Summit), and now eight people will be making more for them,” Maxfield said. “St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison got back to me and I may, if I have time, make some for them.”
Maxfield started making masks for Aurora after a lady in her church mentioned the need on Facebook and she rose to the occasion. She started working on Aurora’s behalf last week.
“I don’t know how many I have made,” she said, with a laugh. “I have friends who make, like, hundreds.”
Maxfield said face mask material is getting hard to come by.
“I have switched from elastic to fabric ties. I went through my stash at work and pulled some old stuff we used in the plays, washed it up and now will be making them today,” she said.
She noted that most hospitals have their own specifications for masks and most want new fabric that is 100% cotton. She said she noticed that St. Mary’s said flannel was acceptable.
“This is all volunteer. I’m not getting paid, so I have to work this around work,” she said. “But this was a need and I could fulfill it easily.”
