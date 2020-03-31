JEFFERSON — Attorney Monica Hall has announced her candidacy in the fall election for Jefferson County District Attorney.
Current Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ announced her resignation from the position in recent days and it is effective April 24. She will assume the position of director of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Litigation Unit. Gov. Tony Evers has not announced if he will make an appointment to fill the balance of her term of office.
Hall has spent her legal career as a prosecutor, since becoming an attorney in 2006.
She first served in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for three years, before being appointed a Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney in 2009.
Hall has prosecuted a variety of criminal matters, including drug overdose homicides, drunk drivings and sexual assault cases, and has worked in the Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol Court since its inception in 2014.
With the departure of Happ, Hall said, she decided to run for District Attorney, because of her commitment to the community.
“I lived in Jefferson County while a prosecutor in Milwaukee County, and thought the distance was a benefit to my work,” she said. “During my 12 years as a prosecutor in Jefferson County, I have seen that living in the community where I work is actually a huge asset. Defendants for the most part are from our community and will return to our community. The personal struggles that result in their prosecution, especially with drug and alcohol use, affect not only victims, but have a huge impact their families, and our community as a whole. As District Attorney, I would never forget seeking justice means victims should be heard, respected, and supported in the journey back to wholeness.”
She said justice, “is not about ‘winning the case,’ but rather about protecting the community from danger, while recognizing that treatment and rehabilitation are vital to reintegrating the defendant into being a more productive member of our community.”
Hall said that the innovations in Jefferson County, including the institution of a drug court and the move to electronic filing of cases, have benefitted the administration of justice.
“Jefferson was one of the first counties in Wisconsin to institute electronic filing. With the current Covid-19 outbreak, innovations such as this have allowed the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to continue reviewing and filing cases digitally, so that public safety has been maintained, which would not have been possible with a paper file system,” she said.
Hall is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, with an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Genetics and Communication Arts, and juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Law School.
She and her husband, Nathan, made Jefferson their home 15 years ago and their son and daughter attend Jefferson public schools. She is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and Jefferson County Bar Association. She volunteers with the Girl Scouts and is an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills, where she is a bell-ringer and Sunday School teacher.
In 2017, HALL was recognized by the Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff’s Association for her work with law enforcement, as their “Support Person of the Year.”
The Jefferson County District Attorney is elected to a four year term, and the general election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.