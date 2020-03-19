Mayor Emily McFarland told the Common Council Tuesday that 16 COVID-19 tests have been used in the city, but there has not been a positive test yet.
According to McFarland, if a person takes a test, regardless of the result, he or she’s being put into a 14-day quarantine. She also said test results for the city currently take at least five days to receive.
“As it stands right now, if you’re tested for COVID-19, you are quarantined for 14 days at least and you are required to check in at least two times a day with our health department,” McFarland said. “So they’re provided information and as soon as someone’s tested, there is an instant contact to that person and then there is continually contact with that person every day, twice a day.”
McFarland said the emergency department is the only place in the city where testing is happening, but the number of tests the city has is not known. Not everyone can receive a test, as you have to have symptoms and meet other qualifications to have a test, according to District 8 Alderman Bill Maron.
McFarland also said the city and health department have supply issues, specifically with personal protection equipment for health officials, such as gowns, masks and face shields. The mayor said although the department is low on supplies, it will not turn away people for testing and they will have enough equipment to continue to administer tests.
“The health department and myself and (Fire) Chief (Kraig) Biefeld have been working around the clock every day of the week to ensure our community is provided the most up-to-date information,” McFarland said. “The health department has been working on this for a couple of months so they are very well prepared, as is Watertown Regional Medical Center, for this epidemic.”
According to McFarland, some city businesses have put restrictions on employees, asking them to get testing if they have a cough before they return to work, regardless of other symptoms. McFarland said the city is working to reduce these restrictions so the city can ration its supply of tests well.
“Every day continues to bring us new challenges, and what I want the community to know is every day we meet (those challenges). The city and our partners prepared for this and that preparation is paying off. I’m so proud of our city employees. We’ve been lockstep with the hospital and medical providers, the school district and private schools, our county partners, community non-profits, churches, etc,” McFarland said. “We met (via call and social distancing) yesterday with over 30 private and public entities and it was inspiring to see how everyone is adapting and stepping up. Watertown is resilient. We can get through this and we will.”
The city has set up a COVID-19 page for citizens on its website, which can be accessed at: http://www.ci.watertown.wi.us/covid-19_community_updates/index.php#.XnJczohKiUk
McFarland explained the procedure for people who feel they may have had exposure to the virus.
“Right now the direction is if people feel they have fever, cough, short-of-breath and have had an exposure, they should contact their healthcare provider,” McFarland said. “Their healthcare provider is equipped with the information on what they should do to go to the emergency department. They’re being met with a mask outside the door and then they’re instantly roomed. That’s the process right now.”
McFarland also encouraged citizens to stay connected as well, using social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“I’d like to encourage people to use the hashtag #WatertownWill as a means of connecting us all during this time, finding the silver lining, and just sharing all that our amazing community is,” McFarland said. “Get ideas from one another on activities to do outside, share your silly photos and words of encouragement.”
