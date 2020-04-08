No matter where you were Tuesday, voting was different than it ever has been on Election Day in Wisconsin.
National Guardsman 1st Lt. Jake Scheffler greeted voters as they walked into the front entrance Tuesday of Madison College in Watertown to register their votes.
Scheffler, who donned a mask over his mouth and nose, pointed to a sign and asked Roy Block if he was suffering from a fever, cough and sore throat before he went to cast his ballot.
“No,” Block said. “I am feeling well. I’m here to vote.”
Scheffler then showed Block a table with containers of hand sanitizer where he could wipe his down before voting. After Block used the hand sanitizer he walked into a larger room and met with Stephanie MacDonald, a chief inspector at the Moraine College polls.
MacDonald handed Block a pen which he could use to vote and also take with him.
“We’re doing pretty well here, especially with the help from the guardsmen,” MacDonald said. “They learned very quickly and are ready to help us and ensure we have a clean polling place.”
The even spacing and non-existent waiting lines were a far cry from Milwaukee, where more than 188 polling places were reduced to five and lines extended for blocks. As of midday Tuesday, Milwaukee turnout had been robust, with most of the sites reporting wait times ranging from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours as workers maintained social distancing between voters.
More than 2,000 Wisconsin National Guard members were ready to help staff polling places to deal with shortages.
Despite an 11th hour attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to move the election to June 9, the state Supreme Court voted late Monday, 5-4, that he did not have the authority to do so, thus restoring the regular April 7 date. An hour later, the U.S. Supreme Court shot down a lower court ruling that would have extended absentee voting until April 13. Under the rulings, all absentee ballots now had to have been postmarked by 4 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. As a result, voters are going to have to wait until Monday evening to get the results, so clerks are assured that all mailed votes arrive.
As of Tuesday, nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been sent to voters across the state. But more than 408,000 still had not been returned.
In Jefferson, voters showed differing degrees of caution as they approached the polls. Most wore face-coverings of some kind, ranging from the top-of-the-line N95 mask to regular surgical masks, home-sewed masks, a bandanna, or even a shirt pulled up over their face.
Although most voters in the area appeared good natured and resigned to voting in the midst of a “safer-at-home” order, at least one in Jefferson was livid.
Shelley Cina, who made the trek to city hall reluctantly to make sure the absentee ballots she was carrying got to officials on time, said she thought allowing the in-person election to go forward Tuesday was a major health risk.
“I am so angry at the Republicans for their partisan action,” she said, speaking of the Legislature’s challenge to Evers’ Monday attempt at an executive order that would have delayed the primary.
“I think it’s criminal,” Cina said. “And the Supreme Court weighing in on the side of the Republicans is unconscionable.
“I feel unsupported as a voter,” the Jefferson resident said. “I feel violated. That’s what it comes down to. They take a crisis like this and use it to their political advantage. They are killing people by doing this.”
Zachery Dobson, who at 18 was casting his first official vote, had a cautiously optimistic view.
“I am glad that students who wouldn’t get to vote otherwise get to come out today,” he said. “It means a lot to me to be able to vote ... although I am thinking it could probably have been done online or something.”
Sam Monogue said he was “kind of surprised” the election was being held at all.
“Honestly, I don’t think it’s a good idea,” the young man said.
“I appreciate how the city and all of the election officials are handling the situation,” Monogue said. “They are taking social distancing seriously and taking as many precautionary measures as they can.”
On the other hand, if the decision were up to him, Monogue said he would choose to postpone the election “until the whole situation dies down.”
In Watertown, MacDonald said in her 10 years of working the polls all of the precautions such as the voting areas 6 feet apart from one another, the Xs showing people were to stand and the pens, which voters took home was new to her.
“This is something we never experienced,” she said. “We keep everything clean, especially when someone uses the booth. It’s wiped down immediately. We’re very prepared.”
National Guard Sgt. Antione Gray agreed.
“When we came in this morning and met with the health officials, they put us at ease,” he said through a medical mask while registering someone to vote. “We’re here to assist the citizens and the poll workers. With many of us wearing masks, it’s almost like a movie set in here.”
Richard Hoefler, who also wore a makeshift mask to the polls, said voting in these current conditions is different.
“It’s not scary,” he said. “Not at all. Just really different. I am not worried. I just wanted to do my civic duty.”
Block said the same as he walked to his vehicle.
“I figure this is something we should all being doing if at all possible,” he said. “Some people may have voted absentee. I didn’t. That’s why I am here today. I like all the precautions that are in place. We need them to stay healthy, especially with what is going on in the world.”
Scheffler said everybody he has seen Tuesday is abiding and even wearing their own personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.
“I am glad people are taking this seriously,” he said. “It’s a serious matter that has caused a lot of harm and death so far.”
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Wisconsin increased by 15 as reported Tuesday as voters were casting ballots in person at the polls statewide, despite an order to stay at home to avoid spreading the highly contagious disease.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that deaths increased from 77 on Monday to 92 on Tuesday. The overall number of confirmed cases rose from 2,440 to 2,578.
The numbers come as Evers urged people to be as safe as they could when voting.
Evers said he was “overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy” by voting and working at the polls.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Tuesday morning that it had received no reports of polling places being unable to open as planned.
-Associated Press contributed to this story
