Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 60F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.