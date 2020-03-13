JEFFERSON — Jefferson County has declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 Pandemic to facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons from the impacts of the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations for the county.
According to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, the county has taken the following steps:
- Working with the public, local hospitals, medical providers, businesses, long term care facilities, media and state and federal partners to educate them on how to prevent, plan for and respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Working with the public on implementing social distancing measures, which could include eliminating most group meetings and postponing them, shifting them to individual sessions, or arranging virtual meetings.
- Educating the community on signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how to proceed if they need medical care.
- Providing credible information from the Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through social media.
- Monitoring all public meetings over the course of the next few weeks in attempt to hold only meetings that are needed for specific action items related to county operations.
- Halting certain non-essential services starting Monday. These non-essential services include passports, DMV, DNR licenses and notary services to try and limit public face to face contact.
- Restricting public access to the jail.
- The clerk’s office is working with local communities to ensure proper procedures are in place to assist with and promote absentee ballots for the April 7th election.
- The economic development department is prepared to assist businesses with new programs as they emerge to prepare for recovery of businesses in communities.
