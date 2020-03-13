The COVID-19 pandemic, as it was declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization, has now made its impact on the Watertown community as store shelves were emptied by consumers, events were postponed or canceled and health practices were adjusted.
As of Thursday, there have been no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a type of coronavirus, in Watertown or neighboring communities, but changes and precautions have still been made.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in responses to new cases of COVID-19 following seven new cases of the virus being found in the state this past week, including two additional confirmed cases in Dane County Thursday. Cases have been identified in Dane, Waukesha, Fond du Lac, and Pierce counties. Wisconsin also has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from the Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be in monitored or self quarantine for 14 days, according to a government press release.
Locally, the school district will no longer be hosting events of more than 250 people nor allowing students to go to events with more than 250 people, the postponement of the Jig Jog 5K, the cancelling of the Altino Trio concert, the loss of hand sanitizer at stores and the restriction of state basketball tournament attendance.
Watertown is not alone in seeing these wide-scale changes.
The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks.
The fallout mounted Thursday, as the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, major league baseball postponed opening day, and Disneyland announced it is shutting down. Even Mount Everest closed. Closer to Wall Street, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera shut their doors, and Broadway theaters planned to go dark.
At the state level, the WIAA girls and boys state basketball tournaments are still on, but will be played with only extremely limited fan support and no pep bands or cheerleaders.
The City of Watertown, Watertown Unified School District and Watertown Regional Medical Center released a joint statement on Thursday on the COVID-19 and how it will handle further situations about the illness.
“The City of Watertown, Watertown Unified School District and Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) are committed to ensuring your health and safety,” the statement read, “We are continuing to monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our community is prepared with the appropriate plan to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to this virus.”
Mayor Emily McFarland wanted people to feel safe and understand the entire community is prepared to combat the illness.
“It is important for the community to know that the hospital, the school district and the city are prepared for this,” McFarland said. “We are working together to ensure that we do our best to keep our community safe and to provide the community with the most current information. We’re encouraging common sense approaches as we would with any virus such as limiting contact with others, staying home when you’re not well, and making plans for vulnerable populations.”
Carol Quest, the health officer for the City of Watertown, reminded the pubic of best practices to avoid the spread of the illness and how to get the best information available on the issue.
“I want to remind the public that frequent handwashing, covering your cough and sneeze, and staying home if you’re not well are the keys to containing the virus,” Quest said. “Try to refrain from touching your face and make adjustments to your daily lives like not shaking hands or going to large events. Additionally, please be sure to get your information from reputable sources like the CDC and State Department of Health Services.”
Another nearby hospital, Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson, also released a statement on the issue expressing the county does not have any current cases. The statement reads, “Currently, there are no confirmed cased of COVID – 19 in Jefferson County. Until cases are confirmed in the county, it is likely that flu-like symptoms are the result of other germs that commonly circulate this time of year, and NOT COVID–19.”
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug also released a memo to the WUSD community, including students, parents and staff. Schug said in the memo the district, following the advice of the Wisconsin Health Department, would not have students attend events with more than 250 people present nor will it be hosting events with more than 250 people present effective immediately and as a result will be limiting the amount of large group gatherings until further notice.
In the memo, Schug said, “We recognize there is heightened concern about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus nationally and how it might impact us locally. We are monitoring and using the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Watertown Health Department to keep students and staff as safe as we possibly can. The WUSD is developing plans in the event we are impacted by the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.”
In addition, Schug implored parents to not send sick children to school and said students must be fever-free for at least 24 hours before returning to school after any illness as it is critical to prevention. Schug also said the WUSD would provide appropriate flexibility in their truancy policy, will be monitoring absenteeism for any patterns warranting school closures, students and staff who have a fever of over 100 degrees would be sent home immediately, and the custodial staff would be taking additional cleaning precautions, including focusing on all frequently touched areas.
The WUSD will not attempt to ensure the required instructional minutes through virtual learning due to the lack of WiFi access and devices for all students and the district would most likely adjust days and the school calendar to make up the required minutes, according to Schug.
“As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We will act with an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and well-being,” Schug said. “Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding. The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving and changing. We understand there is uncertainty involved in this situation and plan to keep you as informed as possible.”
Things are also being put together at a county level as well.
Jefferson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Gail Scott said she and her staff members are working with local, state and federal partners, as well as local medical providers and hospitals, to find the best ways to protect the public from COVID-19.
“We are providing information to schools, businesses, local first responders, medical providers, civic organizations and others, to enable them to make decisions to best protect their employees and others,” Scott said. “We are encouraging people to go to the county website, health department Facebook page and the department of health services and centers for disease control websites for the latest source of credible information.”
Calls to the Dodge County Health Department were not returned prior to press time.
The pandemic’s impact has also made its way to a hyperlocal level with a number of businesses and events being pressed by the situation.
Brian Wohlfeil, general manager of the Watertown and Waterloo Piggy Wiggy stores, said his two stores are fully stocked with cleaning supplies, such as bleach and other products, including bottle water and toilet paper and paper towel.
He said he receives calls from customers about hand sanitizer, but due to a rise in demand, he doesn’t have any in stock.
“I know companies are working around the clock to make more of it and get it to the warehouses for stores, but we don’t have any hand sanitizer,” he said. “People are looking for that but there is so much of it to go around.”
Wohlfeil said his store has cleaning wipes, but they are being allotted to stores.
“Right now, we have cleaning wipes, but that could change quickly,” he said.
The Watertown Concert Series has postponed its Altino Trio concert which was scheduled for this Sunday at Luther Prep, according to Mitch Ruesink of the Watertown Concert Series. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Jig Jog 5K, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed and will be made up at a later date, according to Race Director Jeff Allen. The event, which would have had over 500 runners and walkers moving through Watertown neighborhoods, has been one of the more popular March events in the city.
“Because of your amazing support, we have more than 500 registrants, so it is in the best interest of our community to postpone the event,” Allen said. “The mission of the Jig Jog is to support education in Watertown – and we believe this difficult decision supports that by doing our part to help keep families in our community healthy. We worked very hard this year to give you an unforgettable experience and plan to reschedule for a later date.”
A number of local senior facilities have also taken steps to avoid the spread of the disease, including Clearview of Dodge County which revised their visitors policy Thursday.
It was not known as of Thursday if other major businesses or events would be affected.
The press release recommends citizens who think they have been exposed to the coronavirus and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, to call their healthcare provider immediately.
The release also recommends that citizens recognize they might need to find alternate solutions for taking care of kids and seniors and area employers may need to consider alternative work arrangements.
For more information, or if you have any questions, contact the Watertown Health Department or visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
