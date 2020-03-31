City of Watertown employee Rob Roe, left, prepares absentee ballots to send out in the mail while a city resident who came in to vote early turns in his completed ballot at City Hall on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a huge increase in voters requesting absentee ballots in order to follow safety guidelines put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus. A makeshift barrier is in place on Roe’s desk to help protect him from passers-by.