With so many people cooped up in their dwellings during the “safer at home” directive from the governor, they have had a lot of time on their hands and decided to do something about improving their surroundings.
Watertown’s Ace Hardware and Zuern Building Products locations have seen different buying patterns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judy Soto, Ace’s manager who has been with the company in Watertown for 32 years, has noticed business picking up with consumers buying everything from paint to plumbing supplies.
“We are selling more paint because people are at home and had repairs they wanted to do,” she said. “People are coming in and doing a lot of their home repairs, plumbing and electric work.”
People with more time for projects coupled with a pleasant beginning to spring has led to the store being 30 percent busier, according to Soto.
“As the weather starts breaking and it gets nice outside people are going to do more yard work and come in to get mulch and grass seed for those projects,” she said. “That impact will likely result in an increase in sales.”
The store has actually slightly decreased its hours of operation, opening 30 minutes later than usual at 7:30 a.m. and closing an hour sooner at 7 p.m. while curbside pickup is available. The organization has also upped its sanitization efforts from wiping down counters and keypads to placing blue tape on the floor near the checkout area to ensure customers are 6 feet apart.
At Zuern, all showrooms are closed but the company is pushing its digital presence to interact with customers.
“Right now is our busy season in the spring,” said Alex Sprtel, director of marketing. “Our yards are busy and we are shipping projects out that were designed in the winter. People are throwing more design and planning work at us than we typically see in April. We are lucky to have a good online presence. People can contact us so they can get the design process going earlier and then schedule in-person appointments in May.”
Zuern hasn’t seen an influx in big at-home additions. Plenty of customers have still been busy with do-it-yourself projects ranging from accent walls to reclaimed barnwood tasks to painting and millwork jobs.
“We see a lot of people wanting to do raised garden beds,” Sprtel said. “Deck projects are really something we are promoting in April. With decks, we can leave samples outside and with the material being long in length and heavy, no real customer interaction needs to be made at our showrooms.”
Forecasting ahead, Sprtel is aware that the market conditions have a direct correlation with people’s willingness to go ahead with home-related ventures.
“Our biggest anticipation is people holding back on projects based on the market and with however long this lasts that may have a bigger impact on the market,” he said. “The market always has an impact on do-it-yourself projects.”
Zuern has also taken the necessary steps to ensure social distancing is being practiced.
“It’s our first time dealing with this and ownership has done a great job implementing rules even before the various orders,” Sprtel said. “We moved people remotely. It was good to see quick action. Hopefully once we are able to fully operate customers will come back in.”
Meanwhile, Menards is not allowing children under the age of 16 nor pets into its store and Walmart will permit no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet, which is about 20 percent of store capacity.
Lowe’s, Costco and Target are among other retailers to also recently announce COVID-19 related store changes.
